leftover arrows in tester
aecioneto:
Hello all,
Sometimes buy/sell arrows from a previous test are still being in graphic window when a new test is started.
Is there any way to avoid or clean them?
Yes, you can disable this option. Just right-click with the mouse on the 'Results'-tab of the Strategy Tester, as shown below:
Regards,
Malacarne
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Hello all,
Sometimes buy/sell arrows from a previous test are still being in graphic window when a new test is started.
Is there any way to avoid or clean them?