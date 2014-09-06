leftover arrows in tester

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Hello all,

Sometimes buy/sell arrows from a previous test are still being in graphic window when a new test is started.

Is there any way to avoid or clean them? 

 
aecioneto:

Hello all,

Sometimes buy/sell arrows from a previous test are still being in graphic window when a new test is started.

Is there any way to avoid or clean them? 

Yes, you can disable this option. Just right-click with the mouse on the 'Results'-tab of the Strategy Tester, as shown below:

 

Regards,
Malacarne

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