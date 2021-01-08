ResultDeal() yields wrong ticketnr.
Check out the algorithm:
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.10.22 20:31
We catch the transaction
Code: We catch the transaction.mq5
This is a blank - an example of how to control a trading signal. This code avoids the situation: opening multiple positions. How it works: after a trade order is generated, we increase the 'SPosition' structure. In OnTick, if 'SPosition' is greater than zero, go to the block for opening positions. In OnTradeTransaction, we monitor the situation when a position appears exactly on our signal.
Example:
2021.01.08 15:28:08.316 We catch the transaction (USDJPY,M30) We catch the transaction.mq5 SearchTradingSignals, OK: Signal BUY 2021.01.08 15:28:08.529 We catch the transaction (USDJPY,M30) We catch the transaction.mq5 PrintResultTrade, Symbol: USDJPY, Code of request result: 10009, Code of request result as a string: done at 103.907Trade execution mode: Trading on live streaming prices 2021.01.08 15:28:08.529 We catch the transaction (USDJPY,M30) Deal ticket: 804407087, Order ticket: 823201677, Order retcode external: 0, Volume of deal or order: 1.00 2021.01.08 15:28:08.529 We catch the transaction (USDJPY,M30) Price, confirmed by broker: 103.907, Current bid price: 103.907 (the requote): 103.907, Current ask price: 103.907 (the requote): 103.907
Tab 'Trade':
Hey Guys,
I want to get the ticketnr. after I opened a position to be able to work with it (close it) later.
however, I get a ticket nr. thats a litte lower that what the actual nr. is.
Any Ideas?
Regards
Lucas