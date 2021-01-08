MQL4 - EA - Placing an order based on iCustom indicator - Order placement did not follow the signal correctly?
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Hi all,
I'm trying to do these simple things, but I don't know why it didn't work:
However - when I backtested the EA, it appears to me that the BUY order (and VLINE) didn't align with the iCustom signal (GREEN ARROW), please see below.
As you can see below, the BUY order (and VLINE) didn't seem to align with the signal (GREEN ARROW), I don't know what did I do wrong.
Here's the code for the EA:
And I have also attached both the EA source file and the indicator EX4 file.
Please if you could help or at least point out what was my mistake, that'd be greatly appreciated.
Thank you,
insignificant.