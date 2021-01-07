Sell limit not possible?
I have a MT5 account with real stocks, no margin, no shortselling. My positions are separate, with each buy as a separate record. I recently wanted to partially close a position (i.e. Sell limit order on a partial number of stocks). However I realized I do not know how to do that. When I right click on a position I get a Pending order dialog, that has the position number in the caption, so I assumed the selling would happen from this position. However, when I click to Place the order I get Only long positions are allowed.
What I need is to set a price at which a part of my position is closed. How can I do that?
Link to "Sell limit" order screenshot: ***
Link to "Only long positions are allowed" screenshot: ***
