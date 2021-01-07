platform stop responding

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i trade through local copy trader in between my accs. right now 1 master and 6 slaves acc. only openes 1 chart in every platform with 6-8 types of indicators on master and 2-3 on slaves.
for last few days facing issues with master acc. when i opened all the slaves (6) all platforms responds very slowly, takes 30/40 seconds to load up the chart and master mt4 almost stop responding. very hard to operate. 5-6 weeks earlier i used to have 3 slave and use an i5 cpu 4th gen. when i tried to add more slaves pc gets hang all resource (ram+processor) fully occupied then i changed my pc to 12 core cpu, 32gb of ram. resources r not issues now bcz when i open all the platforms + other few apps my pc resources used only by 25-35% now im confused what are the reasons those platforms r not responding properly. bcz other than these platforms all other apps of my computer runs smoothly.
can any one faced such issues or any idea how can i solve this.
below attached my pc resources condition with all platforms r running