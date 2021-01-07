Banned on profile
OBAFEMI BABATUNDE DESMOND Obafemi :
Please I will appreciate anyone that can help me understand what is happening.
I got banned twice so far today, I wrote support but I am yet to receive a response, although on both occasions the ban seems to disappear after some time.
Change your IP - I strongly recommend to work only with "white IP" and this IP must be stationary.
At the moment you have no ban.
Vladimir Karputov:
Change your IP - I strongly recommend to work only with "white IP" and this IP must be stationary.
At the moment you have no ban.
OK, thanks
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Please I will appreciate anyone that can help me understand what is happening.
I got banned twice so far today, I wrote support but I am yet to receive a response, although on both occasions the ban seems to disappear after some time.