Banned on profile

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Please I will appreciate anyone that can help me understand what is happening.


I got banned twice so far today, I wrote support but I am yet to receive a response, although on both occasions the ban seems to disappear after some time. 

 
OBAFEMI BABATUNDE DESMOND Obafemi :

Please I will appreciate anyone that can help me understand what is happening.


I got banned twice so far today, I wrote support but I am yet to receive a response, although on both occasions the ban seems to disappear after some time. 

Change your IP - I strongly recommend to work only with "white IP" and this IP must be stationary.

At the moment you have no ban.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Change your IP - I strongly recommend to work only with "white IP" and this IP must be stationary.

At the moment you have no ban.

OK, thanks 

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