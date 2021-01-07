_Period
amando: I always was thinking that gives back the Period in Minutes,
Your thinking is correct only on MT4.
Never use the values of an enumeration; always use the enumeration symbol.
If you want minutes use PeriodSeconds(tf)/60.
William Roeder:
If you want minutes use PeriodSeconds(tf)/60.
Your thinking is correct only on MT4.
Never use the values of an enumeration; always use the enumeration symbol.
If you want minutes use PeriodSeconds(tf)/60.
when the changed this on MT5? in older days that was the same, specially, what makes _Period sense, when I don't get a valid value?
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Hello,
I always was thinking that gives back the Period in Minutes, that works pretty well till the timeframe 30min
I tried it out and get following results
what's happen here?
thanks