_Period

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Hello,


I always was thinking that gives back the Period in Minutes, that works pretty well till the timeframe 30min

I tried it out and get following results

what's happen here?


thanks

 
amando: I always was thinking that gives back the Period in Minutes, 

Your thinking is correct only on MT4.

Never use the values of an enumeration; always use the enumeration symbol.

If you want minutes use PeriodSeconds(tf)/60.

 
William Roeder:

Your thinking is correct only on MT4.

Never use the values of an enumeration; always use the enumeration symbol.

If you want minutes use PeriodSeconds(tf)/60.

when the changed this on MT5? in older days that was the same, specially, what makes _Period sense, when I don't get a valid value?

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