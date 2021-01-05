EA update and price.

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Do i have to increase the price to be able to update an ea ? are you serious ?


 

Yes, I am afraid so.

We've approached MQL5.com saying that is not a good move in many ways, but they don't seem to share our concerns.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, I am afraid so.

We've approached MQL5.com saying that is not a good move in many ways, but they don't seem to share our concerns.

So its a choice between not updating and losing users

or increasing the price and losing users.

I should be thankful theres not that many users then.

Anyway ,thank you Eleni.

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