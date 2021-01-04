Backster pre-calculated step count is much less than actual iterations
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Hi Guys,
Thanks for taking the time to help!
I'm doing optimization back testing to detect best parameters for my EA. I have ALLOT of iterations steps pre-calculated before it starts (see image below) however the tester seems to always show a MUCH lesser number, around 10 500(plus or minus). Also this number doesn't change if I reduce the steps..
What am I missing?
steps pre-calculated:
actual iterations after hitting start: