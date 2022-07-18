Trading bot problem ( Python script)

Does anybody know how to fix this?
sasoprendl :
Does anybody know how to fix this?

The picture is difficult to treat. Usually open source is needed for treatment.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

The picture is difficult to treat. Usually open source is needed for treatment.

***


This is the code, the error is in the ( price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid ) line

sasoprendl :

Please correct your message - the code must be inserted using the button  Code

 
price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid is the error 
def close_trade(action, buy_request, result, deviation, magic):
    print('closing')
    '''https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5ordersend_py
    '''
    # create a close request
    symbol = buy_request['symbol']
    if action == 'buy':
        trade_type = mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY
        price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask
    elif action == 'sell':
        trade_type = mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL
        price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid
    position_id = result.order
    lot = buy_request['volume']

    close_request = {
        "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL,
        "symbol": symbol,
        "volume": lot,
        "type": trade_type,
        "position": position_id,
        "price": price,
        "deviation": deviation,
        "magic": magic,
        "comment": "python script close",
        "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC,  # good till cancelled
        "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_FOK,
    }
    # send a close request
    result = mt5.order_send(close_request)
    if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE:
        print("2. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode))
        # request the result as a dictionary and display it element by element
        result_dict = result._asdict()
        for field in result_dict.keys():
            print("   {}={}".format(field, result_dict[field]))
            # if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well
            if field == "request":
                traderequest_dict = result_dict[field]._asdict()
                for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict:
                    print("       traderequest: {}={}".format(
                        tradereq_filed, traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed]))
    mt5.shutdown()
 
sasoprendl :
price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid is the error

Doesn't compile. Lots of compilation errors.

 

Script - No Compilation Errors:

# Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov
# https://www.mql5.com

from datetime import datetime
import MetaTrader5 as mt5

mt5.initialize()

hello can any one help me how can create code by python to read open ,high,low,close for when  real time create candle
