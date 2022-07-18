Trading bot problem ( Python script)
Does anybody know how to fix this?
Files:
test.png 30 kb
sasoprendl :
The picture is difficult to treat. Usually open source is needed for treatment.
Vladimir Karputov:
The picture is difficult to treat. Usually open source is needed for treatment.
This is the code, the error is in the ( price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid ) line
sasoprendl :
Please correct your message - the code must be inserted using the button
price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid is the error
def close_trade(action, buy_request, result, deviation, magic): print('closing') '''https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5ordersend_py ''' # create a close request symbol = buy_request['symbol'] if action == 'buy': trade_type = mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask elif action == 'sell': trade_type = mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid position_id = result.order lot = buy_request['volume'] close_request = { "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL, "symbol": symbol, "volume": lot, "type": trade_type, "position": position_id, "price": price, "deviation": deviation, "magic": magic, "comment": "python script close", "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, # good till cancelled "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_FOK, } # send a close request result = mt5.order_send(close_request) if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE: print("2. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode)) # request the result as a dictionary and display it element by element result_dict = result._asdict() for field in result_dict.keys(): print(" {}={}".format(field, result_dict[field])) # if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well if field == "request": traderequest_dict = result_dict[field]._asdict() for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict: print(" traderequest: {}={}".format( tradereq_filed, traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed])) mt5.shutdown()
sasoprendl :
Doesn't compile. Lots of compilation errors.
Script - No Compilation Errors:
# Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov # https://www.mql5.com from datetime import datetime import MetaTrader5 as mt5 mt5.initialize() def close_trade(action, buy_request, result, deviation, magic): print('closing') '''https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5ordersend_py ''' # create a close request symbol = buy_request['symbol'] if action == 'buy': trade_type = mt5.ORDER_TYPE_BUY price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).ask elif action == 'sell': trade_type = mt5.ORDER_TYPE_SELL price = mt5.symbol_info_tick(symbol).bid position_id = result.order lot = buy_request['volume'] close_request = { "action": mt5.TRADE_ACTION_DEAL, "symbol": symbol, "volume": lot, "type": trade_type, "position": position_id, "price": price, "deviation": deviation, "magic": magic, "comment": "python script close", "type_time": mt5.ORDER_TIME_GTC, # good till cancelled "type_filling": mt5.ORDER_FILLING_FOK, } # send a close request result = mt5.order_send(close_request) if result.retcode != mt5.TRADE_RETCODE_DONE: print("2. order_send failed, retcode={}".format(result.retcode)) # request the result as a dictionary and display it element by element result_dict = result._asdict() for field in result_dict.keys(): print(" {}={}".format(field, result_dict[field])) # if this is a trading request structure, display it element by element as well if field == "request": traderequest_dict = result_dict[field]._asdict() for tradereq_filed in traderequest_dict: print(" traderequest: {}={}".format( tradereq_filed, traderequest_dict[tradereq_filed])) mt5.shutdown()
Files:
test.py 2 kb
hello can any one help me how can create code by python to read open ,high,low,close for when real time create candle
