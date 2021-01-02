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I Have demo account meta trade 5 but when i right click up the account and name (like the photo) i cant see ( Register a Virtual Server) can someone till me why?





 

 

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your bille1979 login and not your email.

Then restart your computer and terminal and try again.

 

Dear Eleni

i did and nothing came up


thanks 

 
How can I add and install a new indicator to My mt4 mobile platform from MQL4 market
 
میثم مهدوی:
How can I add and install a new indicator to My mt4 mobile platform from MQL4 market

You can't install/use custom indicators on mobile MT4/5 apps.

 
BILLE1979:

Dear Eleni

i did and nothing came up


thanks 

  • make sure that you are on the latest build of MT5;
  • check Internet Explorer, or install (re-install) Internet Explorer to your Windows 10 (I am having Inyernet Explorer 11).
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