MQL5 Metaeditor F1 help not working. Nothing happens when pressing F1. Metaeditor Version 5.00 build 2734 on Windows 10 Pro

I have uninstalled and reinstalled MQL5. Cant find where the MQL5 Metaeditor help is located.

Pressing F1 on MQL4 Metaeditor works fine.

 

Fixed.

Try again, please.

 
MetaQuotes:

Yes not sure how you fixed this but it working now, Thanks :-)

Please tell me how you fixed this?

 

@MetaQuotes

Hello there i have the exact same problem with MT5 and MQL5  Metaeditor Version 5.00 build 2735 on ----- Windows 10 Home version 1909.

MT4 and MQL4 Metaeditor work fine tho.

 
Works now thank u very much...
 

@MetaQuotes i have the same problem also

MetaQuotes
Metaeditor Version 5.00 build 3211, F1 help not functioning.
 
Nopparat Chomchoei #:
Metatrader build 3226, F1 help is working:

MetaEditor build 3226, F1 help works:

I am having the same issue. How is everyone getting it fixed?? @MetaQuotes

 
Theo H. #:

I have b. 3815 and F1 works.

Cursor on the function OnTradeTransaction + F1:


 
Carl Schreiber #:

Thank you!

