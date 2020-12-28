tester strategy
Drag the tester window to make it higher.
Unclick Visual Mode.
Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
Keith Watford:
Drag the tester window to make it higher.
Unclick Visual Mode.
Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
ok
tanks a lot...;)
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I state that I am a neophyte.doing the test of the various strategies I clicked on the open graph button. now whatever test I do, opens the graph. how do i disable the open chart option?
thank a lot