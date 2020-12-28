tester strategy

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I state that I am a neophyte.doing the test of the various strategies I clicked on the open graph button. now whatever test I do, opens the graph. how do i disable the open chart option?

thank a lot


Files:
immagein_mt4.PNG  127 kb
 

Drag the tester window to make it higher.

Unclick Visual Mode.

Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.

In future please post in the correct section.

I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.

 
Keith Watford:

Drag the tester window to make it higher.

Unclick Visual Mode.

Topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.

In future please post in the correct section.

I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.

ok

tanks a lot...;)

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