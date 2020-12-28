I sent a user the link to my signal

But he said he can't find my signal system.  

What's happening?

Thanks. 

 
You can check your signal maybe is "Disable".
 

Under my tab, it appears under "All Signals".

Can someone please help me?

Thanks. 

 

Signal has too high risk.

No Level 

If your signal has safety trade then your signal can be public.

once your signal has level number then other user can find it. 

 
What is "level number"?

So if someone wants to subscribe to my signal, he can't?

Thanks.

