I sent a user the link to my signal
Under my tab, it appears under "All Signals".
Can someone please help me?
Thanks.
Signal has too high risk.
No Level
<Deleted>
If your signal has safety trade then your signal can be public.
<Deleted>
once your signal has level number then other user can find it.
Hung Wen Lin:
Signal has too high risk.
No Level
If your signal has safety trade then your signal can be public.
once your signal has level number then other user can find it.
What is "level number"?
So if someone wants to subscribe to my signal, he can't?
Thanks.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
But he said he can't find my signal system.
What's happening?
Thanks.