Help!!! How to recover on mq4 files on original format?
Hi, can anybody help please? I choose the option to open a file with *.word extension and now Metatrader 4 doesn't read the mq4 files.
Does anyone know how to recover them to original mql4 extension. I tried to install again the indicators and the experts but it didn't work?
Do I have to uninstall the Metatrader and install it or it will not work?
Here is a screen of the path.
Thank you!!!
All your files are ex4 files so naturally you shouldn't be able to read them except for data that are not encrypted like link and copyright . Also they should work fine with your trading platform.
However to fix there appearance you should right click on one of the files, select open with, choose a default program and choose your mql4 program or locate it in your program files or mt4 installation directory and you should be back to normal and fine
Save them as text not word.
All your files are ex4 files so naturally you shouldn't be able to read them except for data that are not encrypted like link and copyright . Also they should work fine with your trading platform.
However to fix there appearance you should right click on one of the files, select open with, choose a default program and choose your mql4 program or locate it in your program files or mt4 installation directory and you should be back to normal and fine
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, can anybody help please? I choose the option to open a file with *.word extension and now Metatrader 4 doesn't read the mq4 files.
Does anyone know how to recover them to original mql4 extension. I tried to install again the indicators and the experts but it didn't work?
Do I have to uninstall the Metatrader and install it or it will not work?
Here is a screen of the path.
Thank you!!!