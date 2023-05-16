Issue with freelance job
I did choose a developer for a job and he failed to deliver the job. I applied for arbitration and he never even bothered to respond. What I can do I this regard?
Sefater Gbashi:
You haver to wait for an answer from the arbitration, be sure they will - we can't help you here.
Carl Schreiber:I understand, but I think there should be a kind of mechanism in place to place value on time. You can't be responding once in 10 days, or whenever you want. I sincerely think this is not correct!
I need a specific worker assigned to me thats not a <> waste of space human being, to take my funds and requests and deliver the product i have paid for and explain over and over again... Do you understand? I keep paying hundreds of dollars for them to take my money then not respond or deliver any work. i need a trading bot tuned from my data, i have paid several times over, i have the you-tube videos on how to write the expert advisor/trading bot/script/code/programming. I have all the data and links ready to copy and paste and send. why do my funds get taken with no reply after never mind a started or mid or finished project.
yea everyone tells me they know programming but no one can show me their code.
things are easier said than done
Please Admin.
Look into my arbitration issue. I have a developer take my money and disappear. I have applied for arbitration yet not response from anyone.
Mahmoud Al masri #: Hello, i cant apply for new orders, and i dont know what to do..? please helpYou will have to contact the Service Desk. We can't do anything for you here — Contacts and requests
