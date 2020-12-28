How do I refer to a stop loss if the stop loss is achieved - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are you sure you just check what it added for stop loss, normally brokers add [sl]
Broker dependent. Only some brokers do that.
Sorry this code work in a two type ( stop loss , take profit ) both
when a stop loss happens is work good
And when the take profit happens it is work also :(
if you have a correct code work for stop loss only
and i'm very happy because you helping me
A SL becomes a market order when hit. Due to slippage, it can close much greater away than point.
OrderProfit() < 0
A SL can be trailed and close an order in profit.
See #2.4
A SL becomes a market order when hit. Due to slippage, it can close much greater away than point.
A SL can be trailed and close an order in profit.
See #2.4
I think this one should work
what the a right code for this point
Thank you :) it is run Good
Thank you :) it is run Good
you are welcome