Experts: EA Fibonacci Potential Entry - MT4
Hi
I'm getting these errors:
2021.05.22 14:00:38.411 2020.04.14 00:01:00 EA_PUB_FibonacciPotentialEntries GBPUSD,H1: OrderModify error 130
2021.05.22 14:00:38.411 2020.04.14 00:01:00 EA_PUB_FibonacciPotentialEntries GBPUSD,H1: OrderClose error 4108
2021.05.22 14:00:38.411 2020.04.14 00:01:00 EA_PUB_FibonacciPotentialEntries GBPUSD,H1: pending order #1 cannot be closed
2021.05.22 14:00:38.411 2020.04.14 00:01:00 EA_PUB_FibonacciPotentialEntries GBPUSD,H1: open #1 buy limit 0.77 GBPUSD at 1.08261 sl: 1.07805 tp: 1.10178 ok
2021.05.22 14:00:38.411 2020.04.14 00:00:00 EA_PUB_FibonacciPotentialEntries inputs: dP50Level=1.08261; dP61Level=1.07811; dP100Level=1.0637; dTarget2=1.10178; dRisk=0; bType=1;
Can you help, please?
Regards,
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EA Fibonacci Potential Entry - MT4:
The 8 effective steps to build a robust day trading plan using Fibonacci retracement
Author: Rodi Chamii