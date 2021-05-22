Experts: EA Fibonacci Potential Entry - MT4

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EA Fibonacci Potential Entry - MT4:

The 8 effective steps to build a robust day trading plan using Fibonacci retracement

EA Fibonacci Potential Entry - MT4

Author: Rodi Chamii

 

Hi 


I'm getting these errors:


2021.05.22 14:00:38.411 2020.04.14 00:01:00  EA_PUB_FibonacciPotentialEntries GBPUSD,H1: OrderModify error 130

2021.05.22 14:00:38.411 2020.04.14 00:01:00  EA_PUB_FibonacciPotentialEntries GBPUSD,H1: OrderClose error 4108

2021.05.22 14:00:38.411 2020.04.14 00:01:00  EA_PUB_FibonacciPotentialEntries GBPUSD,H1: pending order #1 cannot be closed

2021.05.22 14:00:38.411 2020.04.14 00:01:00  EA_PUB_FibonacciPotentialEntries GBPUSD,H1: open #1 buy limit 0.77 GBPUSD at 1.08261 sl: 1.07805 tp: 1.10178 ok

2021.05.22 14:00:38.411 2020.04.14 00:00:00  EA_PUB_FibonacciPotentialEntries inputs: dP50Level=1.08261; dP61Level=1.07811; dP100Level=1.0637; dTarget2=1.10178; dRisk=0; bType=1; 


Can you help, please?


Regards,





 
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