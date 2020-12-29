Funding my MQL5 account
I am trying to fund my MQL5 account with Visa but I am getting an error that says "Declined by issuing bank". I don't see PayPal as an option so I guess it is not available for Canadian residents. The other options seem to be for residents of other countries. How can I do it?
I have the same problem here.
Not able to pay a service, or to Top up on my MQL5 account. And there is no support for that. Not very professional/trustable services.
I got answer from support team.....they said it's not temporary.. We should find another way..
But Card method also got "Declined by issuing bank" ....
It's the worst situation that hasn't provided any alternatives and has just been left out.
