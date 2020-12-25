EA closing the position immediattley
We can't see your broken code. Fix your code.
Thank you. I just want some tip. How come broken? What is broken?
There s no error on the code and it doesnt happen by any closing condition. I have debugged it.
Without seeing the code? Bring me the crystal ball
It was almost a situation to make that joke...
But if this is a common problem, if it has been seen before, nobody needs a cb
And, repeating, it only happens on the backtester and the debugger (and it is not by a closing condition)
The pictures I have posted are on the backtester
The code runs perfectly during the market trading time.
The code runs perfectly during the market trading time.
just to make clear, I can´t backtest because of that
As I wrote, Brazil´s forum suggested the settings of money "BRL" or to turn off/on the agents. Didn´t worked.
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Hi there! In my case, in brazil, EA clears profits on the backtest by closing the transaction right after entry. Already checked stops and tps in debug and are ok. Under debug, it also does not close the position under other conditions of closing the operation. Already switched to BRL in the backtest. I already deactivated the agent, exit the program and rehabilitated. I'm only able to test during the trading session. See pictures of the backtest below. Grateful for any help