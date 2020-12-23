[Invalid request]
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When trying to change a position to place a take profit, the error [Invalid request] returns, but I don't see where the error is.
I'm new to MQL5, it must be something very simple that I haven't seen. Can you help me ?
My code
In the line below, looking at the log, it is showing the position data, however when sending for execution, it gives the error, [invalid requet], OrderSend Error 4756
Result
What could be giving this error?