iADX and Inconsistent Data
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Hi,
I am currently working on an indicator that uses iADX data from different time periods. After completing the initial version of the indicator I noticed that there were gaps in the data. I have subsequently created an indicator with multiple for loops that are populating arrays. I though still experience gaps in the data. Is there something I am missing as it relates to properly using arrays?