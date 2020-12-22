iADX and Inconsistent Data

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Hi,


I am currently working on an indicator that uses iADX data from different time periods.  After completing the initial version of the indicator I noticed that there were gaps in the data.  I have subsequently created an indicator with multiple for loops that are populating arrays.  I though still experience gaps in the data.  Is there something I am missing as it relates to properly using arrays?


iADX

Documentation on MQL5: Technical Indicators / iADX
Documentation on MQL5: Technical Indicators / iADX
  • www.mql5.com
iADX - Technical Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Files:
ColorBar-ADXm4.mq4  16 kb
Metatrader.jpg  4687 kb
 

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