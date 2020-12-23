ichimoku

Hello, can you help me enter the source code of these Ichimoku parts into an array?


Can you say more precisely? What is the principle of constructing a rectangle?

 
Can you say more precisely? What is the principle of constructing a rectangle?

The rectangle does not matter. I want to automatically place the highest ascending cloud price and the lowest descending cloud price (10 each) in two separate arrays. And with the price colliding with each of them, their value will be zero.
Enter these values as soon as the cloud closes and changes.
 
I do not understand anything. What cloud? What price? Describe more precisely.

 
Excuse me, I translate with Google.
  Ichimoku cloud (green-red cloud)

price = ask / bid

 
All indicator buffers have their own names:


ask your question using real names for indicator buffers.

 
I do not know how to explain, I try to show it with a picture.


        while   SenkouSpan A  >  SenkouSpan B   {
 
                if ( SenkouSpan A  ==  SenkouSpan B )

           double x[]   =  max SenkouSpan A
                                                                          }



In fact, I want SenkouSpan A maximum value when the SenkouSpan A cross SenkouSpan B

Show a screenshot from the MetaTrader 5 terminal, please.

 

why you not read the buffer?

 
amando:

why you not read the buffer?

How

Say the coding commands...

