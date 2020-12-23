ichimoku
Hello, can you help me enter the source code of these Ichimoku parts into an array?
Can you say more precisely? What is the principle of constructing a rectangle?
I do not understand anything. What cloud? What price? Describe more precisely.
Excuse me, I translate with Google.
Ichimoku cloud (green-red cloud)
price = ask / bid
All indicator buffers have their own names:
ask your question using real names for indicator buffers.
I do not know how to explain, I try to show it with a picture.
while SenkouSpan A > SenkouSpan B {
if ( SenkouSpan A == SenkouSpan B )
double x[] = max SenkouSpan A
}
In fact, I want SenkouSpan A maximum value when the SenkouSpan A cross SenkouSpan B
Show a screenshot from the MetaTrader 5 terminal, please.
why you not read the buffer?
How
Say the coding commands...
