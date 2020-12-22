Strategy based on combined Indicator
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all! I want to make a condition (if OBV above MA, etc) like in the picture above. Since "first indicator's data" doesn't exist in applied_price enumeration, to do that, can I directly use it like this:
or should I create a new indicator with OBV buffer and MA buffer?
Thank you.