Strategy based on combined Indicator

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  Combine Indicator

Hi all! I want to make a condition (if OBV above MA, etc) like in the picture above. Since "first indicator's data" doesn't exist in applied_price enumeration, to do that, can I directly use it like this:

double OBVIndi  = iOBV(...);
double MAIndi   = iMA(...);

if(OBVIndi > MAIndi)
{
   ...
}

or should I create a new indicator with OBV buffer and MA buffer?

Thank you.

 
Easier to create a new indicator.
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