Is it possible to prevent mouse left btn down on chart from moving chart sideways for this scenario?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've got a custom trade setup box built that I want the user to be able to customize with the sliders.
The sliders are a canvas obj
_topCircle = new CCanvas();
I have some code that will detect mouse down + drag on these canvas objects.
So when the user moves the canvas objects up and down, it will resize the boxes... great I can make that happen.
However, because of the left mouse down button being pressed, and x axis movement will cause the chart to move horizontally - which unless you move the mouse absolutely perfect on the y axis, it creates a bad user experience.
I tried to combat this a little with
However that solution is also rough.
Is there anyway I can zero out any x-axis movement, or lock the chart in position while the sliders are being used.
Thanks very much.