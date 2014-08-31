Highest High & Lowest Low --- Help Please

New comment
 

Dear Friends,

I need a help from you guys regarding mql4 coding. 

 I need the mql4 code for the below requirement, please help me guys.

screenshot of macd HiLo requirement

I need to find the highest high of the candles in which macd histogram > 0


I need to find the lowest low of the candles in which macd histogram < 0

 
akb4mql:

Dear Friends,

I need a help from you guys regarding mql4 coding. 

 I need the mql4 code for the below requirement, please help me guys.

I need to find the highest high of the candles in which macd histogram > 0


I need to find the lowest low of the candles in which macd histogram < 0

Post your needs at Freelance section. There are many coders who are eager to help you. Remember it is not for free ;)
New comment