Highest High & Lowest Low --- Help Please
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Dear Friends,
I need a help from you guys regarding mql4 coding.
I need the mql4 code for the below requirement, please help me guys.
I need to find the highest high of the candles in which macd histogram > 0
I need to find the lowest low of the candles in which macd histogram < 0
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Dear Friends,
I need a help from you guys regarding mql4 coding.
I need the mql4 code for the below requirement, please help me guys.
I need to find the highest high of the candles in which macd histogram > 0
I need to find the lowest low of the candles in which macd histogram < 0