MT5 ISSUE with strategy tester
You'd better post it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/356508 (the latest update info) as this is read by MQ.
But it should be better documented by the log entries.
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2715: General improvements
- 2020.11.25
- www.mql5.com
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Thursday, November 26, 2020...
Bernhard Schweigert :
Since some days MT5 strategy tester does draw trades with a wrong time as you can see with below picture. (No visual mode)
Don't run your tests at maximum speed and you should be fine.
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Since some days MT5 strategy tester does draw trades with a wrong time as you can see with below picture. (No visual mode)