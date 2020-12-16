MT5 ISSUE with strategy tester

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Since some days MT5 strategy tester does draw trades with a wrong time as you can see with below picture. (No visual mode)

mt5 tester

 

You'd better post it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/356508 (the latest update info) as this is read by MQ.

But it should be better documented by the log entries.

New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2715: General improvements
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2715: General improvements
  • 2020.11.25
  • www.mql5.com
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Thursday, November 26, 2020...
 
Bernhard Schweigert :

Since some days MT5 strategy tester does draw trades with a wrong time as you can see with below picture. (No visual mode)


Don't run your tests at maximum speed and you should be fine.

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