Meaning of journal entries and how to solve each issue
friggis:
Can anyone point me in the right direction please re what journal entries mean? such as 'account in investor mode' and 'activated' just repeating itself non stop?
thanks!
You are logged into your trading account with investor and not master password, that only gives you monitoring privileges over your account and you can't open or close a trade.
The master and investor passwords are set in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Server.
Ah - that makes sense - thank you!
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Can anyone point me in the right direction please re what journal entries mean? such as 'account in investor mode' and 'activated' just repeating itself non stop?
thanks!