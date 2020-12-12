get last X Candle lower low value, or last X candle Higher high value

Hi friends , 


I am new in mql5 , I am able to get last 48 hours low of 2 H. time frame like that : (iLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_H2,48))


what if I want to get the last Lower low X Candles ?


for example , I want the code keep going back and count last 5 consecutive  Lows , get me the price of the low of the fifth candle  ?


Any help ?



Regards 

Hi, false, you do it like this in your case:
I=iLowest( Symbol(), PERIOD_H2, MODE_LOW, 24,1);
Lowest=iLow( Symbol(), PERIOD_H2,I);
To get lowest Low of last 48 hours in H2.
 
Thanks Issam , 

but I want a specific range ,

 

I can see it gives me (array) so what I am thinking about is :

last 24 hours lowest , then I can leave a (GAP) or ignore some few candles and start counting earlier ones, for example , I  want lowest of last Friday 24 hours candles , then I leave 24 hours and start checking an earlier candles of Wednesday  lowest value 

