get last X Candle lower low value, or last X candle Higher high value
Ahmad Sabry:Hi, false, you do it like this in your case:
Hi friends ,
I am new in mql5 , I am able to get last 48 hours low of 2 H. time frame like that : (iLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_H2,48))
what if I want to get the last Lower low X Candles ?
for example , I want the code keep going back and count last 5 consecutive Lows , get me the price of the low of the fifth candle ?
Any help ?
Regards
I=iLowest( Symbol(), PERIOD_H2, MODE_LOW, 24,1);
Lowest=iLow( Symbol(), PERIOD_H2,I);
To get lowest Low of last 48 hours in H2.
Issam Kadhi:
Hi, false, you do it like this in your case:
Hi, false, you do it like this in your case:
I=iLowest( Symbol(), PERIOD_H2, MODE_LOW, 24,1);
Lowest=iLow( Symbol(), PERIOD_H2,I);
To get lowest Low of last 48 hours in H2.
Thanks Issam ,
but I want a specific range ,
I can see it gives me (array) so what I am thinking about is :
last 24 hours lowest , then I can leave a (GAP) or ignore some few candles and start counting earlier ones, for example , I want lowest of last Friday 24 hours candles , then I leave 24 hours and start checking an earlier candles of Wednesday lowest value
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi friends ,
I am new in mql5 , I am able to get last 48 hours low of 2 H. time frame like that : (iLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_H2,48))
what if I want to get the last Lower low X Candles ?
for example , I want the code keep going back and count last 5 consecutive Lows , get me the price of the low of the fifth candle ?
Any help ?
Regards