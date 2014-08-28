CPositionInfo Type() bug, or do I get it wrong?
olle.onkel:
Olle Onkel
Hello community,
it consumed some time to get this:
Do I understand something wrong, or is this a bug?
Kindly,
Olle Onkel
I made the same mistake before I found out that I should use PositionType() instead of Type(), here.
Candles:
I made the same mistake before I found out that I should use PositionType() instead of Type(), here.
Terve!
Kiitos, for your help. Thats it. Reading the doc more concentrated will help me in future ;-)
Kindly,
Olle Onkel
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Hello community,
it consumed some time to get this:
Do I understand something wrong, or is this a bug?
Kindly,
Olle Onkel