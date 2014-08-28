CPositionInfo Type() bug, or do I get it wrong?

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Hello community,

it consumed some time to get this:

CPosition Type() problem

Do I understand something wrong, or is this a bug?


Kindly,

Olle Onkel

 
olle.onkel:

Hello community,

it consumed some time to get this:

Do I understand something wrong, or is this a bug?


Kindly,

Olle Onkel

I made the same mistake before I found out that I should use PositionType() instead of Type(), here.

 
Candles:

I made the same mistake before I found out that I should use PositionType() instead of Type(), here.

Terve!

Kiitos, for your help. Thats it. Reading the doc more concentrated will help me in future ;-)


Kindly,

Olle Onkel

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