EA and Indicator Text / Graphics Smashed Together

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Hi! 

I'm new to MetaTrader and I'm loving it so far.  I'm having an issue where all my EAs and Indicators are smashing the text together.  Has anyone had this issue before or know of a solution? 


Thanks!





 
Justin Sinn:

Hi! 

I'm new to MetaTrader and I'm loving it so far.  I'm having an issue where all my EAs and Indicators are smashing the text together.  Has anyone had this issue before or know of a solution? 


Thanks!





That is caused by your screen resolution being high. Lower it to 96 DPI

 
Fernando Morales:

That is caused by your screen resolution being high. Lower it to 96 DPI

Thanks for the info! I found this video that helped after reading your comment (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T3XZDy5Vk0) 

How to fix scaling in MT4 and MT5 high resolution monitors - MT4/MT5 4K Monitor Issues
How to fix scaling in MT4 and MT5 high resolution monitors - MT4/MT5 4K Monitor Issues
  • 2020.04.29
  • www.youtube.com
How to fix MT5/MT4 high resolution scaling issues? Even though MetaQuotes claims they fixed the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 scaling issues when it comes to...
 

Hey, 


Check the EA settings. There might be an option to change the location of the EA graphics. Sometimes its in big numbers which determines location of the EA by coordinates. 

If you set each number to 10000, itll remove the EA graphics from the screen all together. 

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