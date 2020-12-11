EA and Indicator Text / Graphics Smashed Together
Hi!
I'm new to MetaTrader and I'm loving it so far. I'm having an issue where all my EAs and Indicators are smashing the text together. Has anyone had this issue before or know of a solution?
Thanks!
That is caused by your screen resolution being high. Lower it to 96 DPI
That is caused by your screen resolution being high. Lower it to 96 DPI
Thanks for the info! I found this video that helped after reading your comment (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T3XZDy5Vk0)
- 2020.04.29
- www.youtube.com
Hey,
Check the EA settings. There might be an option to change the location of the EA graphics. Sometimes its in big numbers which determines location of the EA by coordinates.
If you set each number to 10000, itll remove the EA graphics from the screen all together.
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Hi!
I'm new to MetaTrader and I'm loving it so far. I'm having an issue where all my EAs and Indicators are smashing the text together. Has anyone had this issue before or know of a solution?
Thanks!