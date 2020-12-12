Hi, can anybody tell me how to close a trade

Hi, can anybody tell me how to close a trade
 
MetaTrader 5 Help
All types of orders are available in the platform, including market, pending and stop-orders. With such a diversity of order types and available execution modes, traders can implement various trading strategies for successful performance in the currency markets and stock exchanges. You will certainly appreciate the functionality of the mobile...
 

The link does not provide information that I need. It says to open a trade in the opposite direction with the same volume, all that this did was open another position.

 
Did you try to close position in netting mode?
read once again: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/performing_deals#position_close

Two ways to close which I know (depends on the type of the trading account: hending or netting):

Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
The trading activity in the platform implies forming and sending market and pending orders to be executed by a broker, as well as managing current positions by modifying or closing them. In the platform, you can review your account trading history, configure alerts of market events and much more. Opening Positions # Opening of a position or...
 
read more about netting and hedging here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/general_concept#position_type
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
