Hi, can anybody tell me how to close a trade
The link does not provide information that I need. It says to open a trade in the opposite direction with the same volume, all that this did was open another position.
Richardwilliam Drew:
The link does not provide information that I need. It says to open a trade in the opposite direction with the same volume, all that this did was open another position.
Did you try to close position in netting mode?
read once again: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/performing_deals#position_close
Two ways to close which I know (depends on the type of the trading account: hending or netting):
read more about netting and hedging here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/general_concept#position_type
