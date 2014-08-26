error
Hi. I wrote a expert but my custom indicator(ftlm-stlm) is repeated in chart when i want to test it. how can i solve it ?! thanks!
It's perfectly normal, what you get is in accordance with your code (and this code is a mess).
You didn't write an expert, this code comes from an EA generator, so I suggest you to ask support from the author of this tool.
It's perfectly normal, what you get is in accordance with your code (and this code is a mess).
You didn't write an expert, this code comes from an EA generator, so I suggest you to ask support from the author of this tool.
Thanks angevoyageur
yes, my intent from write was creating it(by EA generator) !!!
i think it's NOT normal, problem must be from my code! I try to correct it and search for it's reason.
i don' have this problem in MT4 !
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Hi. I wrote a expert but my custom indicator(ftlm-stlm) is repeated in chart when i want to test it. how can i solve it ?! thanks!