Can we get full name from Symbol()?

New comment
 

I wander if there is a way to get a full name of any Symbol like it's shown on picture?


 
mr-roma:

I wander if there is a way to get a full name of any Symbol like it's shown on picture?


It's all there in the documentation

https://docs.mql4.com/marketinformation/symbolinfostring

SymbolInfoString - Market Info - MQL4 Reference
SymbolInfoString - Market Info - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of a function. If successful, the value of the property is placed in a placeholder variable passed by reference in the last parameter. It is recommended to use SymbolInfoTick() if the function is used for getting information about the last tick. It may well be that not a single quote has...
 
Paul Anscombe:

It's all there in the documentation

https://docs.mql4.com/marketinformation/symbolinfostring

Oh, Thank you very much. I was searching but I couldn't find it. I'm just working on something good indicator which is giving me a really good and big information.

Thanks again.

 
mr-roma:

I wander if there is a way to get a full name of any Symbol like it's shown on picture?


Alert(SymbolInfoString(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION));
 
Mehmet Bastem:

Thanks @Mehmet Bastem I already made it.

New comment