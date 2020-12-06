Can we get full name from Symbol()?
mr-roma:
I wander if there is a way to get a full name of any Symbol like it's shown on picture?
It's all there in the documentation
https://docs.mql4.com/marketinformation/symbolinfostring
Paul Anscombe:
It's all there in the documentation
https://docs.mql4.com/marketinformation/symbolinfostring
Oh, Thank you very much. I was searching but I couldn't find it. I'm just working on something good indicator which is giving me a really good and big information.
Thanks again.
mr-roma:
Alert(SymbolInfoString(Symbol(),SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION));
Mehmet Bastem:
Thanks @Mehmet Bastem I already made it.
I wander if there is a way to get a full name of any Symbol like it's shown on picture?