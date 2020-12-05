How to search for a stock symbol and create a chart

May I know if there is any faster way to search for stock symbol and create a chart.

It takes too long to click on create a new chart \ stock markets \ country \ usa \ ....


Right mouse click on the Market Watch - Symbols - Search

 
Sergey Golubev:

Right mouse click on the Market Watch - Symbols - Search




Ahh...I see, thanks.

The Show Symbol seems to be turned off, it used to be on....how do I put it back on?

I attach a screenshot for reference.


Thank you.

Select the symbol by mouse and press "Show Symbol" -

