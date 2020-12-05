How to search for a stock symbol and create a chart
Right mouse click on the Market Watch - Symbols - Search
Sergey Golubev:
Right mouse click on the Market Watch - Symbols - Search
Ahh...I see, thanks.
The Show Symbol seems to be turned off, it used to be on....how do I put it back on?
I attach a screenshot for reference.
Thank you.
Files:
showsymbol.png 6 kb
NewTrader88:
Select the symbol by mouse and press "Show Symbol" -
May I know if there is any faster way to search for stock symbol and create a chart.
It takes too long to click on create a new chart \ stock markets \ country \ usa \ ....
Thank you.