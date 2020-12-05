is VPS bound to my mql5 account or trading account?

Hi everybody

i have 3 different terminals of mt4 with 3 different broker accounts.

if i need 3 VPS,what should i do?

can a single mql5 account have 3 VPS?

 

One account (login) for one terminal and one VPS for one terminal - nomatter Mt4 or mot5.

More terminal on one VPS works only with none MQ-VPS.

 
Carl Schreiber:

thanks for your reply

 

Also you can move your MQL5 VPS from one trading account to another, but only MT4 to MT4 and MT5 to MT5, not between them.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


thanks for the information.
