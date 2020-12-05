is VPS bound to my mql5 account or trading account?
Also you can move your MQL5 VPS from one trading account to another, but only MT4 to MT4 and MT5 to MT5, not between them.
Hi everybody
i have 3 different terminals of mt4 with 3 different broker accounts.
if i need 3 VPS,what should i do?
can a single mql5 account have 3 VPS?