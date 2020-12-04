How to switch from free vps to my paid vps within MT4
I bought the 3 month previously to need to switch over to my active license from the free version
You can't switch, you need to cancel your free minutes, purchase a 1, 3, 6 or 12 month subscription and migrate your EAs or signal again.
First cancel your free minutes and then move your 3 month subscription to the appropriate trading account (Change account) and it will be under it, in the Navigator window.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Still cannot change from free to the subscription that I purchased. See screenshot video I made:
https://www.screencast.com/t/B1Or1rApNDh
Follow my instructions above.
