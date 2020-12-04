How to switch from free vps to my paid vps within MT4

How do I switch from 24hr free vps to my paid vps within MT4.  Wen hI right click it has register vps, but not login to vps??  Please advise
 
You can't switch, you need to cancel your free minutes, purchase a 1, 3, 6 or 12 month subscription and migrate your EAs or signal again.

 

I bought the 3 month previously to need to switch over to my active license from the free version


First cancel your free minutes and then move your 3 month subscription to the appropriate trading account (Change account) and it will be under it, in the Navigator window.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 

Still cannot change from free to the subscription that I purchased.  See screenshot video I made: 

https://www.screencast.com/t/B1Or1rApNDh

 
Follow my instructions above.

