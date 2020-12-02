Cant Hide Product From The Market Showcase
Hello ,
20 minutes ago i went to one of my products ,hit Hide from market ,and it did so.
10 minutes ago it reverted (automatically) to its published state ,and the option to hide from market is available again.
Is hiding from the market not available for products that were free and are now priced ?
Thank you .
I am not sure if it relevant but I have hided a product 10 15 days ago and it remains hidden, so probably its a new problem I don't know
Thank you Nikolay .
I should also clarify -if any technician sees it- its an MT4 product and it has been hit with the reviews removal .
So the question is : has it become mandatory that penalized products stay visible ?
