Cant Hide Product From The Market Showcase

New comment
 

Hello ,

20 minutes ago i went to one of my products ,hit Hide from market ,and it did so.

10 minutes ago it reverted (automatically) to its published state ,and the option to hide from market is available again.

Is hiding from the market not available for products that were free and are now priced ? 

Thank you .

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Hello ,

20 minutes ago i went to one of my products ,hit Hide from market ,and it did so.

10 minutes ago it reverted (automatically) to its published state ,and the option to hide from market is available again.

Is hiding from the market not available for products that were free and are now priced ? 

Thank you .

I am not sure if it relevant but I have hided a product 10 15 days ago and it remains hidden, so probably its a new problem I don't know

 
Nikolay Georgiev:

I am not sure if it relevant but I have hided a product 10 15 days ago and it remains hidden, so probably its a new problem I don't know

Thank you Nikolay .

I should also clarify -if any technician sees it- its an MT4 product and it has been hit with the reviews removal .

So the question is : has it become mandatory that penalized products stay visible ?  

 

Yeah i confirm thats the case .

Hid another product -not penalised- and it remains hidden.

 

Update :

It now shows wrong amount of products ,the original product in question remains visible .

(getting deja vu's from June...)


New comment