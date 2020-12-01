why ema in mt4 draw things and in treadingview another things ?
hy guys i try to convert tradingview indicator to mt4 the code is simple open-close and result insert in ema 1500 period
this is my code
and this is my graph
in treading view return this
anyone have some idea ? thanks at all
are these charts have 2 different Time Frames?
this is a tradingview code
//=========================================================================
//@version=4
study("SilverLine A1","SilverLine A1", overlay = false)
// ————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
// >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Inputs <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
// ————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
tf = input("")
Mom = input(1500)
Smooth = input(2)
SW = security("",tf,ema(close-open,Mom),Smooth)
plot(SW, color = color.white, style=plot.style_line, title="SW", transp=0, linewidth =2)
@Irwan Adnan i use different time frame because when i set 1 minuts in MT4 tell me , in this li ne
Buf_0[J]= ( EmaA[J] );
array out of range .but with the same time frame have 2 graph unlike
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hy guys i try to convert tradingview indicator to mt4 the code is simple open-close and result insert in ema 1500 period
this is my code
and this is my graph
in treading view return this
anyone have some idea ? thanks at all