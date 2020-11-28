Need help to understand difference between "Backtest" tab results and "Strategy Tester Visualization" results

On a single run in Strategy Tester, I get the following.

In the "Backtest" Tab, "Total Net Profit", I get a different figure from the "Strategy Tester Visualization" "History" Tab when you select "Orders & Deals".

See below for example.


Can anyone point me a direction to figure out why will there be a difference?


Thanks.

EA is mult-currency in case it matters. Open price only.






 

Close the thread.


Found the issue.

In the other tab "Deals", the discrepancies is due to Swap which is not displayed in the "Orders & Deals" tab.


