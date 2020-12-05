MetaQuotes Software is 20!
Take my congratulations!
Congratulations and well done MetaQuotes !
Keep up the good work.
Congrats!
congratulations!
Congratulations guys. Keep up the good work!!
Happy Birthday
I wish Metaquotes another 20 fruitful years ahead!
Congratulations! You are the best!
Congratulations
Good luck
Congratulations! And thank you for providing great service to traders and developers!
Today, MetaQuotes Software Corp. is celebrating its 20 year anniversary. All this time, we have been moving forward to become a technological leader in the industry.
Here are 20 achievements which we are especially proud of:
Your constant support is key to our continuous improvement and expansion. Thank you for the confidence you show in us and for the fruitful collaboration.