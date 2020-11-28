password
I changed password but the new one doesn't work.
Very informative! How do you suppose forum users to know what you are talking about here?
when I asked the chat online about this problem they send me here!?!?!? may be right may be wrong.....if nobody shall help....doesn't matter...by by
What password, for what account, MQL5 account or broker trading account?
If its about your MQL5 account password, go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
when I login in the MQL5 community is ok. When I try to download an indicator that I bought from the MT4 ..then I write the same password and notthing happen...so I cant download he indicator from market. thanks in advance
if you filled Community tab so you can check Metatrader journal/logs - ok or not ok.
It should be written something as the following (you will have 'silvano1942' instead of 'newdigital'):
And check Internet Explorer (it should be installed by the latest version on your computer; I am having version 11).
more information about it - read post #1
You must login with your silvano1942 login and NOT your email.
Yes of course. What I don't understand is that in MQL5 the password is valid and give me access ( like now) If I use the same pass. in mt4 cummunity dosn't work and I can't see the market to download my indicator. thank yuo for your time
If your MQL5 password is the correct one is valid everywhere, something else is wrong.
I know, is there somebody that shall give me the solution? otherwise I couldn't download my indicator from the platform of MT4 and I won't buy anything else from MQL5.
There is no solution, if you have doubts about your MQL5 password, reset it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
