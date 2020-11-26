MQL5 Platform settings?
Hiram Eckstein:
Hi!
On my Strategy/Inputs, there are no settings. The EA works, but there are no settings to change. Its just blank. Pls help.
Some screenshot would help us to understand your problem.
Hiram Eckstein: On my Strategy/Inputs, there are no settings.
Your image shows you haven't yet selected an EA to test.
William Roeder:The ea is selected. But dont worry. It came back. I cleaned the junk files on my computer . i think the platform took some time to re-install the input files. It is working ok now. Thanks for your help.
