MQL5 Platform settings?

Hi!

On my Strategy/Inputs, there are no settings. The EA works, but there are no settings to change. Its just blank. Pls help.

 
Some screenshot would help us to understand your problem.

 

 No Settings,

Strategy/INPUT


Thanks

 
Hiram Eckstein: On my Strategy/Inputs, there are no settings.

Your image shows you haven't yet selected an EA to test.

 
The ea is selected. But dont worry. It came back. I cleaned the junk files on my computer . i think the platform took some time to re-install the input files. It is working ok now. Thanks for your help.


