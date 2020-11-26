Rented in Market
Hi,
I plan to rent product in market, i want to know how many activation we have if we do rent instead of purchase. Thanks
I try search around but cant get exact answer. Thanks for your time.
Sureshoop:
watch you purchase product page
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:Hi thank you, does the activation cover for rented and purchased as well?
Activations work the same for rented purchases too.
