Need Add alerts and Arrows to this amazing MT5 indicator

this is fihser indicators one of the best buy sell indicators i've come accross i need arrows and notications whenever histo changes from green to red , can anybody help me ?

Fisher.mq5  7 kb
 
this indicator repaints and I don't believe this is one of the best :)

 

Ehlers Fisher transform (original) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ehlers' Fisher transform has a long history of being plain wrongly coded (as the famous "solar wind") or wrongly coded because of misinformation. Some fault is the fault of coders (like the "solar wind" case). But some is caused by John Ehlers himself. In his book he introduces one formula at page 7 when showing TS code, and only one page later, when showing EFS code, the formula is changed. The difference is that in the EFS formula he sets the initial highest high and lowest low values to high and low of the current bar and then he checks if the prices exceed those initial values, while in TS code that initial value assignment does not exist at all. The difference might not seem big, but it exists and the final result is different (sometimes significantly).

and more in the search results here.

adjusting the period and following the trend it works really good

 
Better to listen and accept what Nikolay Georgiev and Sergey Golubev told you rather than misleading yourself along with other newbies too - but you are free to run around and lastly you will be come back though late

