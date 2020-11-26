MT4 on mql5 VPS - cannot connect to internet
I have a mt4 account on mql5 VPS. Whenever I load an EA I keep getting the message "No internet connection". Please help and advise.
Post some MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal logs from both the Terminal and Experts tab.
Hi Eleni, thank you for reaching out.
Attached is the Journal log for Terminal and Expert.
today 26 Nov - I could only download the Terminal Journal Log. The Expert Journal Log was a blank (no files received) - I cant download an expert log file for this date.
yesterday, 25 Nov - there was a string of "No Internet Connection" alerts -- the Expert Journal for 25 Nov is attached.
I hope this info helps. Thank you.
Your EA is loaded and initialized well, but you are getting an internet connection problem from your EA, so contact the author/seller for help/support.
Only the EA author can help you with this.
Noted. Many thanks Eleni.
Have a great day ahead.
