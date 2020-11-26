MT4 on mql5 VPS - cannot connect to internet

I have a mt4 account on mql5 VPS.  Whenever I load an EA I keep getting the message "No internet connection".  Please help and advise.

 
eunet:

I have a mt4 account on mql5 VPS.  Whenever I load an EA I keep getting the message "No internet connection".  Please help and advise.

Post some MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journal logs from both the Terminal and Experts tab.



 

Hi Eleni, thank you for reaching out.

Attached is the Journal log for Terminal and Expert.

today 26 Nov - I could only download the Terminal Journal Log.  The Expert Journal Log was a blank (no files received) - I cant download an expert log file for this date.

yesterday, 25 Nov - there was a string of "No Internet Connection" alerts -- the Expert Journal for 25 Nov is attached.


I hope this info helps.  Thank you.

 
Your EA is loaded and initialized well, but you are getting an internet connection problem from your EA, so contact the author/seller for help/support.

Only the EA author can help you with this.

 

Noted. Many thanks Eleni.

Have a great day ahead.

