Different results in the Strategy Tester

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Hello Community,

I have written an Expert Advisor on my home PC. I would like to have the inputs set by the strategy tester. For my VPS I created the project again in the MetaEditor, inserted the code there and compiled it. I use the same ".set" file for the Strategy Tester on my home PC and my VPS. But there doesn't seem to be any optimization on the VPS.


VPS:



Home PC:



I know this looks like a terrible strategie, but that's not the problem here. The Problem is: Why does the VPS do draw a line?

(No trades are executed there, although it is 1 to 1 the same code)

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