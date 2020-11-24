Different results in the Strategy Tester
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Hello Community,
I have written an Expert Advisor on my home PC. I would like to have the inputs set by the strategy tester. For my VPS I created the project again in the MetaEditor, inserted the code there and compiled it. I use the same ".set" file for the Strategy Tester on my home PC and my VPS. But there doesn't seem to be any optimization on the VPS.
VPS:
Home PC:
I know this looks like a terrible strategie, but that's not the problem here. The Problem is: Why does the VPS do draw a line?
(No trades are executed there, although it is 1 to 1 the same code)