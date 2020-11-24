Showing wrong product details when I share my product link in the message window.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When I share my "xxxx" product link via message window, it not correctly show product details under the link. It show details of "yyyy" product. But Product name and logo are correct.
Need Attention of MQL Support Team!
Thank you.