mql5 site has made a good decision Thank you very much
I'm glad code Developer can't sell products here mql5.
It protects the customer strategy to some extent.same Developer work on offline
Their code creation time is hours and days, but this is not really the real time(job end time), it would be great if we could stop that too//////////////////////
Who says that developers cannot sell products?
Regarding the times, I think that many developers complete the project before actually starting the Freelance acceptance process.
It is risky because the developer could complete the work and then not get paid for his time.
Misunderstanding sorry
It is risky because the developer could complete the work and then not get paid for his time)))
not paid but unprotected customer strategy..same developer Once he understands the rule, he rejects the job. Who knows if he can design it better and sell it here(mainly ea logic). Can you recommend it?
me be wrong sometime. What I understand is that I said sorry if there was a mistake..............
Misunderstanding sorry
It is risky because the developer could complete the work and then not get paid for his time)))
not paid but unprotected customer strategy..same developer Once he understands the rule, he rejects the job. Who knows if he can design it better and sell it here(mainly ea logic). Can you recommend it?
me be wrong sometime. What I understand is that I said sorry if there was a mistake..............
[Precursor : anything i say is not intended to insult you or anyone participating in this system]
Probably personal projects that are being worked before the customer deposits amounts because mutual trust has been built between the two.So
When the customer deposits and opens the project its closed immediately probably because debugging and testing has taken place prior to that.
Most of the time the freelancer just wants to complete the project .
The better the freelancer ,the less testing ,the less probabilities to see a profitable strategy.
But lets assume a coder ,who closes projects like this ,who can build projects very quickly before bidding ,and who does not make errors (or little errors) while
developing [proof would be the quick closure of the projects] has an error and decides to see what is going on in the backtester (remember ,for the error).
If its MT4 ,i can guarantee there is not one inch of belief the strategy is profitable even if he/she sees it going up .Unless ,the test to live conditions match.
Furthermore ,in order to find errors the coder will prefer quick tests and will refrain from using real ticks .
Lastly , the coder evaluates every strategy in his mind like everyone else does ,with the most important factor,which is also a bias for sticking with something that
does not work, which is "Is it mine or not?"
All this is my personal view offcourse , could there be someone who does what you say ? Offcourse .
Is it the majority ? I doubt it.
To put the icing on the cake , its hard for a coder to believe someone has the holy grail ,when they have encountered so many strategies where their creator insists
that taking the high[0] and checking if its a zigzag leg that does not repaint at time[0] disregarding explanations ,and opposing them with sentences usually starting with a
"but".
[Another big topic of discussion ,but off topic here ,could be how dangerous is it to tell a client his strategy is not logically viable expecially at a later stage of the project.]
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I'm glad code Developer can't sell products here mql5.
It protects the customer strategy to some extent.same Developer work on offline
Their code creation time is hours and days, but this is not really the real time(job end time), it would be great if we could stop that too//////////////////////