Ranking signals by # of subscribers

Benoit Arsac:
Hi,
I can't find a way to sort MT4/MT5 signals by number of subscribers.
Is that doable ?
Rgds
Ben
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt5/list?orderby=subscribers
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt4/list?orderby=subscribers
Thanks guys
